Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 4,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

