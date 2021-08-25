Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($4.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 4,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.