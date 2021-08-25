Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.23. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

