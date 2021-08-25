Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

