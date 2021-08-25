Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $145.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 40.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTH opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

