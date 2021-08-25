Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. 242,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.