Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $684.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. Roku has a one year low of $145.86 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

