Brokers Offer Predictions for Duolingo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

