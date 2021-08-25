Brokers Offer Predictions for Riskified Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Riskified in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

