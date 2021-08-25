Brokers Set Expectations for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.21. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

