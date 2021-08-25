Brokers Set Expectations for Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Robinhood Markets in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

