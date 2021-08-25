Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lifted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 309.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.