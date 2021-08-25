BSC Station Price Tops $0.0702 (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $1.81 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00156181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.54 or 1.00073415 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.64 or 0.01031876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.48 or 0.06541549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

