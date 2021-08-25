BSCView Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,756.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $189,211.89 and $20,756.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

