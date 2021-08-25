Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bunge by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bunge by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

