Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.35 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00010923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $78.18 million and $15.35 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,434,607 coins and its circulating supply is 15,059,607 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

