Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.48 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bytom has a total market cap of $118.48 million and approximately $28.40 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,872,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,587,594 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

