BZEdge Market Cap Hits $96,953.50 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 66% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $96,953.50 and approximately $110.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

