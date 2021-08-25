C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,590 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. SEA comprises 2.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.15% of SEA worth $214,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

NYSE:SE traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.49. 77,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $328.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

