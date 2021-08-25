C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $6.11 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $325.59. 8,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,284. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $325.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,142 shares of company stock valued at $105,648,052. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.