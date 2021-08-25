C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 120,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 1.17% of Cara Therapeutics worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

CARA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 60,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $719.79 million, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

