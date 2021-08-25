C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.