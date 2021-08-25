Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,301.17.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,024.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,931.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,982 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,530 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

