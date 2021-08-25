Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Cabot worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $209,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.