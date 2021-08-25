CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CACI traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.82. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

