CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

