Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.04

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.04 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 867356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

