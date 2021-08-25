California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.66% of California BanCorp worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CALB opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

