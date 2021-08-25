Callisto Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $135,319.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and $135,319.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.68 or 0.06593914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00131617 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.