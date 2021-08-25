Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.01. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.