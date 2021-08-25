Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Shares Down 0.6%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.21. 1,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81.

