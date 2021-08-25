Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $155.00 at Truist

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.03. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

