Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.52

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.52 and last traded at C$35.74, with a volume of 200707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

