Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

