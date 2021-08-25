Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.95. 21,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,987. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.