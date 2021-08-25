Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,353 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 2,175,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,636. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

