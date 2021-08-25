Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.