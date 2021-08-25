Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 953,977 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The stock has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

