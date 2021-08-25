Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $27.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.07 million, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

