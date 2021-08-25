Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.02 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $88.02 billion and approximately $7.91 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00005629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00284687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011157 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047042 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,033,368 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.