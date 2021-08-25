Cardstack (CARD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $340,211.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Cardstack has a market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $340,211.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

