Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche Sells 10,480 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.