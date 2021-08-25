Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

CCL stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

