Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.