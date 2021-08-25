Carole Ho Sells 6,143 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,007. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.10 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

