Carrie C. Strom Sells 5,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. 5,186,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6,648.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

