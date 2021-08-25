Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.02

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 98636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.