Carry (CRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.19 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Carry has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053998 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

