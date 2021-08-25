Casper (CSPR) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $181.72 million and $177.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,300,339,468 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,531,499 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

