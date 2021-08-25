Caspian 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,528.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $7,528.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

