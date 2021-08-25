Castle Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $28,694.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00511472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.96 or 0.01161368 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

